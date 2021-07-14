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Boris Johnson admits Brexit was fake to deceive humans until Christians raptured & NWO extermination
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193 views • July 14, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (July 2021). The video shows the absolute sham farce fake Brexit deception of the dumb human homo-sapiens specie populace so-called “useless eaters” cockroach-level creatures. The Illuminati NWO Ceres planet Nazi 4th Reich “Black Sun” Satanist Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar MJ-12 leader Donald Trump’s henchman UK prime minister Boris Johnson admits to the Deep State Nazi CIA shadow rogue government controlling the world, and that Brexit was just a big hoax. We real Christians had been warning them for a long time, but the dumb sinful humans do not believe us, and do not repent of their sins and receive Jesus as Savior, but they run after every deception of Satan Lucifer because they rebel against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels. Brexit was a complete fake, as usual, to keep the dumb sinful End Times “women’s equality” wicked generation human homo-sapiens specie populace docile and happy, and to cover up and divert attention away from what we real Christians had exposed about the devil Satan Lucifer and his Illuminati top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angels and their nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elites. They know how absolute totally completely dumb the pastors and millions of religious Christian convert hordes are, who are redefining the Bible verses to remove God’s spiritual protection and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, so they come up with Brexit and Donald Trump and QAnon and the “great awakening” and “fake Illuminati New Age Wicca witches’ counterfeit truth movement” and all these pastors saying “Donald Trump is going to save us and our military is not going to kill us so continue to trust our Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elite leaders you dumb humans!” The religious Christians without women’s head coverings do not listen to what we real Christians say, and they only listen to their Satanist pedophile cannibal Draco avatar pastors and Donald Trump and AntiChrist. They hate us real Christians, because they think we are old-fashioned, legalist, Bible literalist, misogynist, lunatic, heretic, idiotic, bigots, when in fact, they are the ones who are crazy and mentally retarded and speaking nonsense. They love their pastors who are feeding them Satan Lucifer’s pre-1941 “The Plan’s” Bible prophecy rapture billion dollar industry teachings, and they pay millions of dollars to them. They are not samurai warriors of Christ, but they are Sananda Jesus and Jezebel’s partiers, so that is why they do not get cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door rooms, and shot with FBI pinpoint heart attack EMF weapons, and all their families slaughtered, and all their incomes cut off, and attacked by demons all day long. They are the women’s head coverings rebelling, “Satan Lucifer’s 1840s to 2020s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers wearing, unbiblical 10% salary tithe taxing, End Times apostate witchcraft rebellion harlot Church. Their Western feminist nations are under God’s judgment wrath destruction. The only reason why they have normality and peace right now is because we real Christians are still here on earth warning them to repent of their Jezebel worship and Sananda Jesus worship and fake Christianity, while we are under horrific persecution doing God’s work without eating or sleeping or bathing or looking for work to cover our own living costs or marrying. Once we are raptured into heaven, all hell will break loose on the religious Christian convert hordes with sword & famine & plague. Repent, repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission…
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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