Israeli Minister justifying Israelis spitting at Christians as a 'long Jewish tradition'.
160 views
•
Published Yesterday
•
Netanyahu's appointed Minister of National Security, Ben Gvir, defends the Jewish tradition of spitting on Christians.
Source https://twitter.com/CensoredMen/status/1740383990778143022?s=20
Keywords
minister of national securityben gvirspitting on christians
