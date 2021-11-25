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Max Igan: A Genocide is Happening in Northern Australia [24.11.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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170 views • November 25, 2021
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell

“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ? Frank Zappa

“Their stupidity does not amaze me, its when they're smart that amazes me. It's baffling whenever you find someone who's smart — incredible. Soon you'll have zoos for such things.” ? Frank Zappa

"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn

TURN OF YOUR TELEVISION! - THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!

NT's MICHAEL GUNNER HAS LOST IT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Wob5QXwhLPso/

Austria plans compulsory Covid vaccination for all
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/nov/19/austria-plans-compulsory-covid-vaccination-for-all

Experienced Soldier : How to SHUT DOWN police, guns and vehicles with oil and black paint
https://www.bitchute.com/video/z2DveS69MuCi/

Lira collapse leaves Turks bewildered, opposition angry
https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/lira-collapse-leaves-turks-bewildered-opposition-angry-2021-11-23/

World Economic Forum "You Will own nothing and you will be happy."
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AkG9AaXcnrwk/

Robot waiters filling in Melbourne's hospitality staff shortage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tlWYEqw5UMQ

Origine Elder June Mills Cry for Help for the people of NT
https://www.facebook.com/june.mills.142/videos/621819708971633/?d=n

Scotland - 21 babies under four weeks old died in September
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-scotland-59347464

"Sad Little Man" by Five Times August (Official Music Video) 2021 (End clip)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6plsSlxOstQ

Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/

Requiring the use of COVIDSafe
https://www.fwc.gov.au/general-protections-benchbook/workplace-rights-protections/requiring-the-use-covidsafe

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf

TheCrowhouse
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/xAlUSbxYjO9y/
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Keywords
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