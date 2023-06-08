“The Chosen” Crew Members Back LGBT PRIDE TV Show About Jesus Made By WOLVES In Sheep’s Clothing

Stew Peters Show





June 7, 2023





The corporate interests behind the scenes of “ The Chosen” are not what they claim.

The Daily Wire’s Rome correspondent Bree Dail is here to detail the new scandals rocking the hit TV show "The Chosen”.

Many people have donated to Angel Studios based on the understanding they have the exclusive rights to “The Chosen”.

However, there are now reports that claim the TV show has made a lucrative deal with Lionsgate.

Last year a lawsuit was filed by Angel Studios against the President of “The Chosen” and Mormon Brad Pelo.

The lawsuit details bizarre deals involving Bran Pelo and his former employer Angel Studios.

The Chosen TV show worked with Angel Studios to obtain 47 million dollars from Elon Musk’s Gigafund all while asking their viewers for donations.

“The Chosen” director Dallas Jenkins has posted videos responding to the controversial Pride flag photo.

He has consistently used evangelical and Christian terminology and claims they are presenting an authentic depiction of Jesus Christ.

However, the authentic Jesus is Jesus Christ Himself.

It is hypocritical to claim you are on a mission and depicting the authentic Jesus when there is a total lack of financial transparency.

