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UK TV Show Highlights Global Weather/Climate Modification
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62 views • October 24, 2020
UK Sunday morning TV show (Sunday Brunch on Channel 4) interviews author who highlights instances of weather/climate modification. Simon King; author of "What Does Rain Smell Like".
5:17 Climate Change
6:03 Weather Modification/Climate Modification
6:54 Spraying particulates into the atmosphere
7:08 Efforts by China to stop rain during opening ceremony of the 2008 Beijing Olympics; 21 rockets of Silver Iodide; setup of Office of Weather Modification
7:50 United Arab Emirates - Rain Enhancement (Investing a lot of money)
Mention of "Political Hot Potato" regarding weather modification
Plandemic 2: http://banned.video/watch?id=5f5fe441dc50dc07a1fbe5c1
gbdeclaration.org - sign the "Great Barrington Declaration"
Stop wearing the mask and just say "I don't consent"
Stop the 5g rollout
Stop mandatory vaccinations
Stop the abuse, torture and murder of innocent children (Royals, Epstein etc)
Stop the lying and corrupt British government
Stop the poisoning of our food supply (gm, non-organic etc)
Stop the WiFi in our children’s schools
Stop accepting the unelected WHO and UN mandates
Stop putting up with this shit - wake up and tell others!!!!!!
5:17 Climate Change
6:03 Weather Modification/Climate Modification
6:54 Spraying particulates into the atmosphere
7:08 Efforts by China to stop rain during opening ceremony of the 2008 Beijing Olympics; 21 rockets of Silver Iodide; setup of Office of Weather Modification
7:50 United Arab Emirates - Rain Enhancement (Investing a lot of money)
Mention of "Political Hot Potato" regarding weather modification
Plandemic 2: http://banned.video/watch?id=5f5fe441dc50dc07a1fbe5c1
gbdeclaration.org - sign the "Great Barrington Declaration"
Stop wearing the mask and just say "I don't consent"
Stop the 5g rollout
Stop mandatory vaccinations
Stop the abuse, torture and murder of innocent children (Royals, Epstein etc)
Stop the lying and corrupt British government
Stop the poisoning of our food supply (gm, non-organic etc)
Stop the WiFi in our children’s schools
Stop accepting the unelected WHO and UN mandates
Stop putting up with this shit - wake up and tell others!!!!!!
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