144000 & The Remnant - The Locusts - The Dead In Christ (The Mark Of The Beast Follow Up)

Prepare yourselves my friends, "Forgetting those things which are behind, and reaching forth unto those things which are before." We have all been lied to. We have all been misled. “His watchmen are blind: they are all ignorant, they are all dumb dogs, they cannot bark; sleeping, lying down, loving to slumber. Yea, they are greedy dogs which can never have enough, and they are shepherds that cannot understand: they all look to their own way, every one for his gain, from his quarter. Come ye, say they, I will fetch wine, and we will fill ourselves with strong drink; and to morrow shall be as this day, and much more abundant."And in their mouth was found no guile....6 Free Christian eBooks – The Bible Revealed -The Gospel Of Repentance -What Is Truth In The Bible -Through Love Serve One Another -What Is The Will Of God? -The End Is Here – Behold The Day, It Is Come -