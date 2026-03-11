BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
💪🏼 MSM COMING Covid BIG WAY 🔥
Twisted Light Worker
Twisted Light Worker
118 views • Yesterday

Amsterdam at the Court of Appeal as a historic case moves forward. Expert witness testimony is being fought for against Bill Gates, Albert Bourla (Pfizer CEO), the former Dutch Prime Minister and others.

Yes; Bill Gates MUST attend trial or send a lawyer... with a defense. He’s not wriggling out of this one!


Are WE ready for what is yet to be done?

Where do YOU fit in the plan for 2026 as March kicks off?

.


