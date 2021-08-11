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7grainsofsalt: The Jäb is still NOT FDA Approved (Graphene & Apple surveillance) [09.08.2021]
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131 views • August 11, 2021
Is the jäb FDA approved?
More info on graphene & what is Apple doing with all our phones? Take a look & watch the videos for yourselves.
Videos used today
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ABC News, mandates - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qvi_iKKFWUM&;t=0s
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ABC News, Apple - https://abcnews.go.com/Technology/video/apple-launch-software-detects-child-pornography-79313694
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Links used today
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Dane Wigington, Graphene skies - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yv5736hCpPY&;t=0s
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Graphene Oxide - https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/materials-science/graphene-oxide
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ABC News, Thermometer - https://abcnews.go.com/Technology/scientists-explain-thermometer-phone/story?id=79340163
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ABC News, Child abuse - https://abcnews.go.com/Technology/wireStory/apple-scan-us-phones-images-child-abuse-79297400
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7grainsofsalt3, Jimmy Fallon & Dude Perfect - https://youtu.be/LMTrK3JGLp4
1,957 views Aug 9, 2021
7grainsofsalt2
2.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/pwOAaaV1r5Q
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC75UiLUE21UjiJl3kjbiPPA
More info on graphene & what is Apple doing with all our phones? Take a look & watch the videos for yourselves.
Videos used today
--
ABC News, mandates - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qvi_iKKFWUM&;t=0s
--
ABC News, Apple - https://abcnews.go.com/Technology/video/apple-launch-software-detects-child-pornography-79313694
--
Links used today
--
Dane Wigington, Graphene skies - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yv5736hCpPY&;t=0s
--
Graphene Oxide - https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/materials-science/graphene-oxide
--
ABC News, Thermometer - https://abcnews.go.com/Technology/scientists-explain-thermometer-phone/story?id=79340163
--
ABC News, Child abuse - https://abcnews.go.com/Technology/wireStory/apple-scan-us-phones-images-child-abuse-79297400
--
7grainsofsalt3, Jimmy Fallon & Dude Perfect - https://youtu.be/LMTrK3JGLp4
1,957 views Aug 9, 2021
7grainsofsalt2
2.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/pwOAaaV1r5Q
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC75UiLUE21UjiJl3kjbiPPA
Keywords
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