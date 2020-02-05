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The Pizza Parable
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11 views • February 05, 2020
This original cartoon story tells the story of a young maiden who wants to learn how to make a pizza from an expert pizza maker, Papa Giuseppe. In her impatience to make a pizza she fails time and time again to listen to and follow her teacher's directions in order to be successful. The parable explores how easy it is to be impatient with spiritual matters and about the need for true disciples of Jesus/God to follow and listen to the Master and never give up.
Have you missed one of the key ingredients to having a good relationship with God? Do you want to go to heaven with your whole heart?
Have you missed one of the key ingredients to having a good relationship with God? Do you want to go to heaven with your whole heart?
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