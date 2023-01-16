Create New Account
Shirley Temple- A Child Star
Beautifulhorizons2
Published 19 hours ago |

Child Sex Abuse in Hollywood isn't a new pandemic, it's been happening all along, it seems people closed their eyes to it.

Watch these few short clips from Shirley's childhood & tell me something sinister wasn't going on on & off screen.

hollywoodchild sex abuseshirley temple

