Democrats Pushing for Civil Unrest

CIVIL WAR ALERT: The Democratic Party Planned / Threatened Civil Insurrection & Race War To Usher In Their Brand Of Tyranny
President Trump's Response Has Been To Prepare For It Constitutionally By Restoring Law & Order In DC
Now, Democrats Are Falsely Claiming That Trump Is Using DC As A Test Case For Nationwide Martial Law!
Alex Jones Exposes The Democratic Party's Latest Hoax In This Must-Watch Special Report
All Of Trump's Actions Deploying ICE & The National Guard Have Been Upheld As 100% Constitutional By Federal Courts!
Trump Is NOT Establishing A Martial Law Police State!!