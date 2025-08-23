Democrats Pushing for Civil Unrest

CIVIL WAR ALERT: The Democratic Party Planned / Threatened Civil Insurrection & Race War To Usher In Their Brand Of Tyranny

President Trump's Response Has Been To Prepare For It Constitutionally By Restoring Law & Order In DC

Now, Democrats Are Falsely Claiming That Trump Is Using DC As A Test Case For Nationwide Martial Law!

Alex Jones Exposes The Democratic Party's Latest Hoax In This Must-Watch Special Report

All Of Trump's Actions Deploying ICE & The National Guard Have Been Upheld As 100% Constitutional By Federal Courts!

Trump Is NOT Establishing A Martial Law Police State!!