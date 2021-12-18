© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gov. Noem knocks Biden's Christmas warning to unvaccinated Americans
Follow
3
Share
Report
170 views • December 18, 2021
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem responds to President Biden's message that this will be a 'dark winter' with the omicron COVID variant, says her state believes in personal responsibility and common sense measures.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.