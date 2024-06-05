The amount of Fraudci videos flooding the internet is awesome to see! It’s rough out there for matrix normies — being force-fed real truth pills after following & looking up to these ‘political sci

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The amount of Fraudci videos flooding the internet is awesome to see! It’s rough out there for matrix normies — being force-fed real truth pills after following & looking up to these ‘political science’ puppets.
“The fall of Fauci. Covid-19 is officially exposed as a US Govt project. A virus engineered by US scientists using a bio lab in China for cover. The biggest crime against humanity killed more victims than the Nazi holocaust against the Jews. Demand Justice.” -KimDotcom
Dr. Fauci Caught in Scheme to Hide Emails from FOIA Requests — Hid Information on Source of COVID from the Wuhan Lab — Paid Off Doctor to Keep Silent with Millions in Funding and Grants
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/06/dr-fauci-caught-hiding-emails-foia-requests-hid/
Is Fraduci’s daughter still working at X??
CONFLICT: Fauci’s Daughter is a Software Engineer at Twitter, A Company Which Suspends People for Disagreeing With Her Father
https://thenationalpulse.com/archive-post/alison-fauci-twitter-engineer/