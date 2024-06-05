BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The amount of Fraudci videos flooding the internet is awesome to see! It's rough out there for matrix normies — being force-fed real truth pills after following & looking up to these 'political sci
Puretrauma357
197 views • 11 months ago

The amount of Fraudci videos flooding the internet is awesome to see! It’s rough out there for matrix normies — being force-fed real truth pills after following & looking up to these ‘political science’ puppets.


“The fall of Fauci. Covid-19 is officially exposed as a US Govt project. A virus engineered by US scientists using a bio lab in China for cover. The biggest crime against humanity killed more victims than the Nazi holocaust against the Jews. Demand Justice.” -KimDotcom


Dr. Fauci Caught in Scheme to Hide Emails from FOIA Requests — Hid Information on Source of COVID from the Wuhan Lab — Paid Off Doctor to Keep Silent with Millions in Funding and Grants

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/06/dr-fauci-caught-hiding-emails-foia-requests-hid/


Is Fraduci’s daughter still working at X??


CONFLICT: Fauci’s Daughter is a Software Engineer at Twitter, A Company Which Suspends People for Disagreeing With Her Father

https://thenationalpulse.com/archive-post/alison-fauci-twitter-engineer/

