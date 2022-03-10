© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
EVEN ATTACKS BY MEANS OF NEGATIVE REVIEWS CANNOT STOP THE TRUTH TO BE EXPOSED
================================================================================
ENGLISH
The following was written by frequent contributor, Xanthippa with much thanks:
It is always important to pay attention to what is said by someone who arrives at the same conclusions as you – but from a completely different set of data. And this woman is brilliant!
This interview with Catherine Austin Fitts may be an hour and a half long, but I have watched it several times (and bits of it more) because what she says is that important. She was successful on Wall St., then became the Undersecretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in the Bush administration (Jr., I think).
In her role there, she used her financial expertise to find unprecedented financial fraud – at HUD and DND. Global elites, drained retirement funds, moved trillions out of the US for their own use, etc, etc, etc… And she puts it all together – not just what happened, but how it did and what it means.
Tidbit: the push to electric cars is because electricity is centrally controlled and can be turned off…
Source: https://vladtepesblog.com/2022/03/09/catherine-austin-fitts-connecting-the-economics-and-science-on-the-vaxx-and-covid-scam/
https://beforeitsnews.com/eu/2022/03/catherine-austin-fitts-connecting-the-economics-and-science-on-the-vaxx-and-covid-scam-2684264.html
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Tägliche politische und Geoengineering-Nachrichten
Meine Kanäle:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/chembuster/
https://vimeo.com/chembuster
My personal greetings from Germany go to all patriots in the world:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WKlTKbH5CWBx/