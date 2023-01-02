Rapture - five seven eight two year of our Lord

Is it amazing that we can sing Amazing Grace and understand nothing about why that song came to all of us? Doing good deeds has nothing to do with Jesus. Accepting Him in your heart has everything to do with being in Heaven, at that moment being with Him in total peace.
Salvation
Prayer:
"I accept you Lord Jesus as my saviour. I confess that You, Jesus Christ, are in my life. I believe You have risen from the dead. I repent and turn from my wicked ways. You shed Your blood on the cross for my sins. I have been a sinner, and I recognize I can't save myself. Lord Jesus, I trust in you right now to save me from all hellfire and, above all, take me into your Heavenly Kingdom. Thank you for my salvation, Lord. I want the best I can have from You, in your precious name, Amen."
Here
are some links and others:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TZ39kvege7w&ab_channel=Repoman64
https://www.youtube.com/@manchildministries/videos
https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21zLys4Mnl4cDhmP2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M4ltGwZ2_l4&t=1s&ab_channel=AtheyCreek
https://www.youtube.com/@AtheyCreek/videos
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x_57Wut62Z4&ab_channel=ENDTIMEDREAM%26VISION
https://www.youtube.com/@drbarryawe5372/videos
https://a-c-t-s.net
https://a-c-t-s.net/endtimegod/ and go down the page until you read "This is not the transcript but all the wrath of God during the tribulation, these are in the Book of Revelation. "
