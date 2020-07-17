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The Funniest Scripture In The Quran Has Got To Be THIS One!
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20 views • July 17, 2020
Islam expositor David Wood (of "Acts17Apologetics" on YouTube) believes the funniest Koran verse is where the Quran tells readers to not "annoy the prophet" by staying to long at Muhammad's house, proving that Allah is and always was, the sock puppet of Allah. Such a scripture is this one: 33:53.
I, Rammat Ramzi, however, feel the funniest scripture in the Quran is the one I describe in this video. It's THIS one: surah 34:14 about NO one knowing Solomon was standing dead so long that it allowed time for a worm or termite to eat away his staff and only THEN did people realize he was standing dead for so long when his staff gave out, causing his dead body to finally fall.
I, Rammat Ramzi, however, feel the funniest scripture in the Quran is the one I describe in this video. It's THIS one: surah 34:14 about NO one knowing Solomon was standing dead so long that it allowed time for a worm or termite to eat away his staff and only THEN did people realize he was standing dead for so long when his staff gave out, causing his dead body to finally fall.
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