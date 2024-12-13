Syrian REBEL LEADER has 'MORALITY POLICE' - punishing with 'The STICK' only when necessary

"REBEL" LEADER INTRODUCES "MORALITY POLICE" TO SYRIA -

Al-Julani declares creation of morality police force, led by clerics and mullahs as part of Interior Ministry, tasked with punishing whoever disobeys "Public moral rules" with THE STICK "Only when necessary".

90,000 Syrians, mostly minorities such as Christians and Alawites escapes into Lebanon since fall of Assad, fearing inevitable savagery of ISIS-like laws and return of sectarian killings, while Druze request annexation to Israel in desperate misguided attempt for survival.