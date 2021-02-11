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"Attack What Is Weak, Avoid What Is Strong" - Sun Tzu | 5G Cell Phone Towers | Burn Baby Burn
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403 views • February 11, 2021
SQ arrests 2 after string of Quebec cellphone tower fires
A man and a woman, both in their 20s, arrested in the Laurentians
A number of cellphone towers have been set on fire in the past week in Quebec. On Monday, two were on fire in Prévost, north of Montreal. (Simon-Marc Charron/CBC)
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/montreal/2-arrests-cellphone-tower-fires-1.5559136
A man and a woman, both in their 20s, arrested in the Laurentians
A number of cellphone towers have been set on fire in the past week in Quebec. On Monday, two were on fire in Prévost, north of Montreal. (Simon-Marc Charron/CBC)
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/montreal/2-arrests-cellphone-tower-fires-1.5559136
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