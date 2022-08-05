Tearing Down The Fake System That Steals Our Elections

Arizona has officially turned into MAGA-ZONA !!

Tim Ramthun joins to talk about the major victory in Arizona for the America First movement as well as his own efforts to decertify the 2020 election in Wisconsin!

With the help of this platform, we can shed the light on this decertification process that the radical LEFT is trying to sweep under the rug!

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