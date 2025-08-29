BrightLearn - Sound and Fury: The Science and Politics of Global Warming by Patrick J. Michaels

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this podcast BrightLearn examines the politicized debate around global warming, challenging alarmist narratives with Patrick Michaels' "Sound and Fury," which critiques flawed climate models, media sensationalism and the overstated role of CO2 while advocating for science-based, economically viable solutions.
