The Order of Salvation

Time is short and your eternity is at stake! Eternity in heaven with a loving God or the lake of fire where the worm doesn't die and the flames of torment rise for all eternity.



The choice is yours and Jesus already died for the sins of the whole world as a free gift if we hear, understand and trust in the gospel 1 Corinthians 15 1-4, Jesus's finished work on the cross and his shed blood that has paid for our sins according to the scriptures.



The choice is yours but you better make it now. Don't be simple minded, make a choice smoking or non smoking, heaven or hell!?



Proverbs 1:20-33

King James Version

20 Wisdom crieth without; she uttereth her voice in the streets:



21 She crieth in the chief place of concourse, in the openings of the gates: in the city she uttereth her words, saying,



22 How long, ye simple ones, will ye love simplicity? and the scorners delight in their scorning, and fools hate knowledge?



23 Turn you at my reproof: behold, I will pour out my spirit unto you, I will make known my words unto you.



24 Because I have called, and ye refused; I have stretched out my hand, and no man regarded;



25 But ye have set at nought all my counsel, and would none of my reproof:



26 I also will laugh at your calamity; I will mock when your fear cometh;



27 When your fear cometh as desolation, and your destruction cometh as a whirlwind; when distress and anguish cometh upon you.



28 Then shall they call upon me, but I will not answer; they shall seek me early, but they shall not find me:



29 For that they hated knowledge, and did not choose the fear of the Lord:



30 They would none of my counsel: they despised all my reproof.



31 Therefore shall they eat of the fruit of their own way, and be filled with their own devices.



32 For the turning away of the simple shall slay them, and the prosperity of fools shall destroy them.



33 But whoso hearkeneth unto me shall dwell safely, and shall be quiet from fear of evil.



Robert Breaker explains the Gospel(Good News) and how you can be saved now!