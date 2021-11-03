© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Scandal: Fact Checkers Paid by Big Pharma to Supress Vaxx Deaths
Follow
3
Share
Report
460 views • November 03, 2021
Kristi Leigh of https://klim.news/ joins guest host Owen Shroyer on The Alex Jones Show to break down the journalism ethics institute the Poynter backing the coverup of vaccine injuries. See her report here: https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=617c9dfda2739126eec4d43b
Earn FREE SHIPPING & double Patriot Points when shopping during our early Black Friday sale!
Earn FREE SHIPPING & double Patriot Points when shopping during our early Black Friday sale!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.