The MAGA Trap & The Controlled Opposition





FULL SHOW HERE: https://rumble.com/v77o4vw-from-the-reawaken-tour-to-the-epstein-files-scott-mckay-on-being-targeted-v.html?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a





You are not being defeated by the left. You are not being defeated by the deep state. You are being played by each other.





In this call to accountability, John Michael Chambers delivers the hard truth the movement needs to hear: MAGA is being hijacked from within. Not by infiltrators in suits, but by influencers posing as leaders, content creators profiting from your outrage, and accounts feeding you just enough truth to keep you hooked—but never enough to set you free.





Chambers exposes the mechanism of control: outrage pays. Peace apparently doesn't. The enemy doesn't need to defeat you in the open field if they can keep you confused, divided, and exhausted. And the most effective way to do that is through controlled opposition wearing MAGA hats.





The pulse of truth feels different. If you're truly on it, you're not feeling frustration or despair. You're feeling high vibration because the plan is unfolding with military precision. The pieces are moving in sequences predicted years ago. The panic in the enemy camp is visible. The arrests are happening. The financial reset is accelerating. The election fraud is being unraveled.





So why do so many feel defeated? Because they are following people who need them to be perpetually outraged. The golden age does not arrive for the distracted. It arrives for the disciplined, the discerning, the focused, and the still.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.