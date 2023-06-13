Should You Forgive Yourself? Open Call In

Philosopher Stefan Molyneux takes voice questions on an open 'Ask me Anything.'
Topics include:
- What are the requirements for something to be proven?
- What do you have to do to earn self forgiveness?
- A brief history of Objectivism.
