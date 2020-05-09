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US DR. Speaks out.
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54 views • May 09, 2020
US doctor speaks out for his fellow doctors around the US and the rest of the world. Every doctor takes on an oath. Do no harm. What is going on right now is nothing but harm.
- Harm to the elderly forced to be alone
- Harm to the people to be forced into unemployment
- Harm to the small and medium sized companies forced into bancrupcy
- Harm to our children having to cope with our mistakes for generations to come
Stop this Covid-19 Pandemic false flag operation right now, before it is too late. Do not accept any 100% unsafe and untested Covid-19 vaccin to come.
- Harm to the elderly forced to be alone
- Harm to the people to be forced into unemployment
- Harm to the small and medium sized companies forced into bancrupcy
- Harm to our children having to cope with our mistakes for generations to come
Stop this Covid-19 Pandemic false flag operation right now, before it is too late. Do not accept any 100% unsafe and untested Covid-19 vaccin to come.
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