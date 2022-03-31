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Poison Attack on Russian Peace Envoy: Abramovich Blind, Skin Peeling Off From Poisoned Chocolate
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160 views • March 31, 2022
Poisoned chocolates served at a peace conference nearly caused WWIII, as peace delegate Roman Abramovich faced near blindness and peeling skin. Hosts Lauren Witzke and Edward Szall detailed the aftermaths of the poisoning, the suspected attackers, and more. Is this just another gateway for war-hungry generals to wreak havoc, or is the Deep State taking drastic measures?
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