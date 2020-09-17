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✞ The Incredible Truth About Heaven | We Will Not Become Angels | Five Crowns ✞
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39 views • September 17, 2020
This video goes through a range of different facts about heaven. Some of the facts may surprise you.
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Footage licensed through: Filmpac/Videoblocks
Music licensed through Audiojungle/ Artlist
Video Gathered from the Lion of Judah YouTube Channel at https://youtu.be/5Lnb9BtjNJA
Visit the Lion of Judah website:
https://lionofjudahmotivation.com
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https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvcMkIT_afFIV1VKDmIwupw
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
🇺🇸 Shop American Patriots Apparel at https:/www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com
✞ Purchase God Gear at https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/collections/god-gear-all-products
Footage licensed through: Filmpac/Videoblocks
Music licensed through Audiojungle/ Artlist
Video Gathered from the Lion of Judah YouTube Channel at https://youtu.be/5Lnb9BtjNJA
Visit the Lion of Judah website:
https://lionofjudahmotivation.com
Subscribe to the Lion of Judah YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvcMkIT_afFIV1VKDmIwupw
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
🇺🇸 Shop American Patriots Apparel at https:/www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com
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