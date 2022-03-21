The Wartime Presidency, Part III, Trial of the Millenium - by SLAG, The Pipeline, 18 Dec 2021

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐈𝐈𝐈, 𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐮𝐦 - 𝐛𝐲 𝐒𝐋𝐀𝐆, 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐢𝐩𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞, 18 𝐃𝐞𝐜 2021Narration starts right away at 0:00:00The narrator does show the text as he narrates, but the text is pretty small. One can read the text from the article link above, or one can download the article to PDF and read it from there. I've found downloading PDFs from WebtoPDF is really good, as it does not cut off the bottom half of the first page as usually happens with Substack articles.This narrator has a great tendency to insert his own feelings and opinions as he's narrating. This does make following the article with his reading more difficult.The narrator also, for good reason, does open links and reads from documents of the links. Such data is not usually in the article itself, additionally making following his reading difficult. Nevertheless, one can click on the links oneself and follow the text from the link.In the case of this particular article, I have noticed that the script that the narrator is reading from is different than the article currently posted on SLAG's webpage. This is especially true at 0:56:20 into this video. Left out are the 5th & 6th bullet points, 7th being renumbered in narrator's script to 5th, different than as written in SLAG's posted article. SLAG theorizes how Trump might get back into the White House.This series complements Patel's Devolution series with additional data and viewpoint from SLAG, author of the series.