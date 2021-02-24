Waking The Future with Special Guest Tim Truth "Vaccine" Talk

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Today we have Tim From the Tim Truth channel on LBRY and Bitchute! This was a 2-part collaboration we did with Tim and this is part 2.
Check out part 1 on his channel on LBRY/Odysee at https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b
Bitchute at https://www.bitchute.com/timtruth/
Tim has a great channel give him a sub while your there watching part 1!
Mirrored https://www.bitchute.com/video/aGAUN8c5IPzP/
Waking The Future
If you love the show and want to support WTF's work find them on Patreon
https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true