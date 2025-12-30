Is Jesus Returning to Get Us or to Rule the World?

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/jesus-returning-get-us-or-rule-world-0

Tom: You’re listening to Search the Scriptures Daily, a program in which we encourage everyone who desires to know God’s truth to look to God’s Word for all that is essential for salvation and living one’s life in a way that is pleasing to Him. The topic for this first segment of our program is Dave Hunt’s book, When Will Jesus Come? Compelling Evidence for the Soon Return of Christ, and the source for that compelling evidence is the Bible, which claims to be God’s specific revelation to mankind.





Dave: Amen.





Tom: And if that’s the case, which we believe it is, then, if indeed God has spoken, that would mean that what He had to say must be held to a standard of perfection, right, Dave?





Dave: Right.