The ONE THING you need to know about House Speaker Mike Johnson

Glenn Beck





Oct 26, 2023





Most people don't know too much about the new Speaker of the House, Rep. Mike Johnson. He's gone mostly under the media's radar during his time in Congress. So, Glenn finds it odd that the corporate media immediately started attacking him. But that might be "a pretty good sign," Glenn argues. "Be cautious," he warns, but we might finally have a good speaker. And his first test, the next government spending bill, is right around the corner.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BbFfSRYUSDM