© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
9/19/2021 - ALERT - La Palma Volcano Erupts - East Coast USA large Tsunami Possibility
Follow
7
Share
Report
502 views • September 20, 2021
The volcano has erupted, now all the discovery channel shows fearmongering comes to mind, but there it is... it's possible... right now not "likely", but it's possible for sure.
We are between "possible" and "likely", we are between a "watch" and a "warning". We're between "don't worry" and SHTF.
Video of the large volcanic fissuring taking place here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sEpWY...
If a Tsunami happens the buoys won't be helping, since there are none in the location or anywhere across the Atlantic until the coast of the USA directly , smh https://www.ndbc.noaa.gov/
I suppose if the island fractures and falls into the Atlantic, the government might tell us on https://tsunami.gov
Download a free copy of google earth to find out your elevation and somewhere to go at a higher elevation if necessary https://earth.google.com
Remember, don't be scared , be prepared!
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
We are between "possible" and "likely", we are between a "watch" and a "warning". We're between "don't worry" and SHTF.
Video of the large volcanic fissuring taking place here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sEpWY...
If a Tsunami happens the buoys won't be helping, since there are none in the location or anywhere across the Atlantic until the coast of the USA directly , smh https://www.ndbc.noaa.gov/
I suppose if the island fractures and falls into the Atlantic, the government might tell us on https://tsunami.gov
Download a free copy of google earth to find out your elevation and somewhere to go at a higher elevation if necessary https://earth.google.com
Remember, don't be scared , be prepared!
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.