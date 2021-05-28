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Exclusive: NFL Issues Mandatory Vaccine Directive For All Coaches And Staff
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180 views • May 28, 2021
Rob Dew covers a leaked memo from the NFL concerning mandatory vaccinations. Word is players are pissed. Here is the document https://www.infowars.com/posts/breaking-nfl-memorandum-requires-covid-vaccination-for-coaches-staff/
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60b0337c42c18e569deaed44
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60b0337c42c18e569deaed44
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