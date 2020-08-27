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How the Government Killed Health Care | Jeffrey Singer and Stefan Molyneux
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3 views • August 27, 2020
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3180/how-the-government-killed-health-care-jeffrey-singer-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3180-how-the-government-killed-health-care-jeffrey-singer-and-stefan-molyneux
You can't listen to a presidential debate without hearing about ObamaCare or the Affordable Care Act. Even if you don’t follow the news, it’s hard to go for more than a few days without hearing someone mention their insurance premiums, high cost of care, or some other frustration with health care.
Stefan Molyneux speaks with Dr. Jeffrey A. Singer about the state of healthcare in the United States, the dangers brought about by government regulation, the downside of electronic medical records and what things look like "on the ground" in the medical profession.
Dr. Jeffrey A. Singer is an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute and a general surgeon in private practice in metropolitan Phoenix, AZ. He is principal and founder of Valley Surgical Clinics, Ltd., the largest and oldest group private surgical practice in Arizona. He was integrally involved in the creation and passage of the Arizona Health Care Freedom Act, and serves as treasurer of the US Health Freedom Coalition, which promotes state constitutional protections of freedom of choice in health care decisions.
CATO Profile: http://www.cato.org/people/jeffrey-singer
Dr. Singer's Online Course: America’s Health Care System: How We Got Into This Mess and How We Can Get Out: http://www.learnliberty.org/course_details/americas-health-care-system/
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
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Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3180-how-the-government-killed-health-care-jeffrey-singer-and-stefan-molyneux
You can't listen to a presidential debate without hearing about ObamaCare or the Affordable Care Act. Even if you don’t follow the news, it’s hard to go for more than a few days without hearing someone mention their insurance premiums, high cost of care, or some other frustration with health care.
Stefan Molyneux speaks with Dr. Jeffrey A. Singer about the state of healthcare in the United States, the dangers brought about by government regulation, the downside of electronic medical records and what things look like "on the ground" in the medical profession.
Dr. Jeffrey A. Singer is an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute and a general surgeon in private practice in metropolitan Phoenix, AZ. He is principal and founder of Valley Surgical Clinics, Ltd., the largest and oldest group private surgical practice in Arizona. He was integrally involved in the creation and passage of the Arizona Health Care Freedom Act, and serves as treasurer of the US Health Freedom Coalition, which promotes state constitutional protections of freedom of choice in health care decisions.
CATO Profile: http://www.cato.org/people/jeffrey-singer
Dr. Singer's Online Course: America’s Health Care System: How We Got Into This Mess and How We Can Get Out: http://www.learnliberty.org/course_details/americas-health-care-system/
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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