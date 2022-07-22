Odessa Brigade Completed Combat coordination - offensive operations will begin in the near future in the Nikolaev and Odessa directions. 072222

In the Kherson region, the Odessa brigade completed combat coordination - offensive operations will begin in the near future in the Nikolaev and Odessa directions





"In the near future, together with the allied forces, we will begin to liberate the city of Nikolaev and the hero city of Odessa. We will not show any mercy to the Ukronazis, mercenaries and any Bandera scum," the representative of the brigade said.





Separately, we note that the brigade consists of people from the south of Ukraine, Odessa and Nikolaev regions.