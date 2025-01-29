BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ominous Signs & Decades Old Documents Point to 2025 Start of Tribulation - JD Farag [mirrored]
Raymond7779
Raymond7779
203 views • 3 months ago

Mirrored copy of " Prophecy Update - 2025-01-26: Why 2025 Is Starting So Ominously " posted on JDFarag.org

URL: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy

WEBSITE: https://www.jdfarag.org/ ( JDFarag . org )

.

Pastor JD explains why 2025 is starting the way it is by connecting vetted documentation written decades ago with the prophecies in the Bible warning us in advance.

.

REFERENCE LINKS:

- PDF, THE EXTERNALISATION OF THE HIERARCHY” BY ALICE A. BAILEY,

https://www.bailey.it/files/The-Externalization-of-the-Hierarchy.pdf

- Whitehouse.gov, Presidential Actions – The First 100 Hours: Historic Action to Kick Off America’s Golden Age

https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/01/the-first-100-hours-historic-action-to-kick-off-americas-golden-age/#:~:text=Within%20the%20first%20100%20hours,hiring%20in%20the%20federal%20government

- Emerging Technologies and Threats Resources

https://citeseerx.ist.psu.edu/document?repid=rep1&type=pdf&doi=3dcebb0810922d4723283548da702ff30fa4569c#page=372

- PDF, Future Strategic Issues/Future Warfare [Circa 2025]

https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B09dKTRT89RDZ3Y5TEdWOG1SY0dWcEdOZ3pudTBzQQ/view?pli=1&resourcekey=0-A_8BJ15xWtJUOSbid0ZFSg

- Project Stargate Announcement

https://www.mobihealthnews.com/news/trump-unveils-500b-project-stargate-build-ai-infrastructure-us

.

STRANGE PROPHETIC HAPPENINGS LIST:

1. Lightning strikes Empire state building, World Trade Center and Capitol

2. Drones, Orbs and UFO’s/UAP’s etc. seen in the skies all over the world

3. California Bird Flu emergency declaration and CDC urging rapid testing

4. California burning after being targeted with Directed Energy Weapons

5. Extreme weather manipulation across U.S. being dubbed “Fire & Ice”

6. China declaring a new health emergency as new cases of virus’s surge

7. Hospitals in a number of States in the U.S. reinstate mask mandates

8. Presidential inauguration and subsequent unprecedented declarations

9. Israel/Gaza ceasefire based on controversial hostage/prisoner release

10. New President installed as the replacement of Bashar Al Assad in Syria

11. Annual World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos Switzerland

12. Justin Trudeau’s sudden resignation as the Prime Minister of Canada

13. Announcement of the Stargate Project to build new AI infrastructures

14. World-wide supercomputers using AI to develop new pharmaceuticals

.

THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.

.

Fair Use Notice:

We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Act).

