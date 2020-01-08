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Unlawful Kidnapping Part II
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37 views • January 08, 2020
Unlawful kidnapping Part II
Continued from Part II after notes below.
Did you note how bad the Chems were! It was from this location that I realized we were being chemed. I had hundreds of pics of them cheming us!
You will note the Policeman states what ever the Warrant states. In other words - they had no warrant and no warrant was issued as was verified by the Sheriff. They simply wanted a reason to get in to the house to thieve it! The other two guys outside were Home Owners Association and agent for BNYM!
Coninued from I
ALAMEDA COUNTY DA Venus Johnson made out that sending a text message of a phone number was DV when the jury made it clear it was NOT! DA represented a DV Office funded by a Jerry Browns DV Grant. DA's manufactured DV Abusers out of cases when there was no DV.
Judge ordered the jury find me guilty for DV text message ignoring Jury!
This exposes how criminally insane these people are. Judge was then able to force another three year TRO on me and keep me under the spell of "probation" for doing nothing wrong! This would weigh against me for future separation of my children from me.
The TRO violation was triggered by authorized coms between myself the School and my ex. Dialog pertaining to the children was authorized coms per the YGR TRO! At the time time the state were stating all young girls must get Gardasil Vacc before going back to school. I filled a religious exemptions making sure my kids were not vaccinated. This was part of the comms that my ex and the DA relied on to say I violated a TRO. The other part of the these comms was my realization and exposure to my ex wife and the school that I had caught aircraft spraying Chems over the entire Bay Area, I was concerned about the impact it was having on the population.
After the above kidnapping on Dec 23rd 2011 i was held administrative segregation until March 7 2019 for no lawful cause. I was never charged. I was allegedly held on a prior contempt charge yet that was allegedly 81/2 days and the sentence was also an entire fraud! The contempt charge was another attempt to separate me from my kids on manufactured Bull shit! Every time the parasites took the kids away between 2007 and 2010 I got them back... and exposed the Courts RICO... The above arrest was the straw that broke this camels back to separate me from the children! On leaving the jail I was given a 5 year TRO preventing me from seeing my two children on allegations of violating the RO which never happened! I had not contact with my boy until 2015 and my daughter 2016. The house you see here and all property was thieved and stolen while I was held in jail. I had proven that BNYM/ CHASE had no lawful claim to the home. Their paperwork was robo-signed by the infamous Christina Carter. See here: https://wfhmcaught.blogspot.com/2011/07/judge-schack-too-good-to-be-true.html
In 2016 Judge Mark Markman issued THREE 99 year restraining orders for no absolutely no cause! They wanted to create Securities - they did not give a crap about the children!
Despite this I won through and I now have a great relationship with my two children despite parasites! They ^*( ^&*( with the wrong man!
I promised myself that I would do all I can to make sure others never had to put up with this shit or that my children would not have to do so! That's why I do what i do!
http://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/2-uncategorised/482-how-i-fell-down-the-rabbit-hole
About the theft of my home. The home was stolen on counterfeit documents manufactured by LPS Florida signed by a Christina Carter
Theft of a $1M home, no due process of law, denial of due process and no right to challenge accusers who were/are CRIMINALS!
Continued from Part II after notes below.
Did you note how bad the Chems were! It was from this location that I realized we were being chemed. I had hundreds of pics of them cheming us!
You will note the Policeman states what ever the Warrant states. In other words - they had no warrant and no warrant was issued as was verified by the Sheriff. They simply wanted a reason to get in to the house to thieve it! The other two guys outside were Home Owners Association and agent for BNYM!
Coninued from I
ALAMEDA COUNTY DA Venus Johnson made out that sending a text message of a phone number was DV when the jury made it clear it was NOT! DA represented a DV Office funded by a Jerry Browns DV Grant. DA's manufactured DV Abusers out of cases when there was no DV.
Judge ordered the jury find me guilty for DV text message ignoring Jury!
This exposes how criminally insane these people are. Judge was then able to force another three year TRO on me and keep me under the spell of "probation" for doing nothing wrong! This would weigh against me for future separation of my children from me.
The TRO violation was triggered by authorized coms between myself the School and my ex. Dialog pertaining to the children was authorized coms per the YGR TRO! At the time time the state were stating all young girls must get Gardasil Vacc before going back to school. I filled a religious exemptions making sure my kids were not vaccinated. This was part of the comms that my ex and the DA relied on to say I violated a TRO. The other part of the these comms was my realization and exposure to my ex wife and the school that I had caught aircraft spraying Chems over the entire Bay Area, I was concerned about the impact it was having on the population.
After the above kidnapping on Dec 23rd 2011 i was held administrative segregation until March 7 2019 for no lawful cause. I was never charged. I was allegedly held on a prior contempt charge yet that was allegedly 81/2 days and the sentence was also an entire fraud! The contempt charge was another attempt to separate me from my kids on manufactured Bull shit! Every time the parasites took the kids away between 2007 and 2010 I got them back... and exposed the Courts RICO... The above arrest was the straw that broke this camels back to separate me from the children! On leaving the jail I was given a 5 year TRO preventing me from seeing my two children on allegations of violating the RO which never happened! I had not contact with my boy until 2015 and my daughter 2016. The house you see here and all property was thieved and stolen while I was held in jail. I had proven that BNYM/ CHASE had no lawful claim to the home. Their paperwork was robo-signed by the infamous Christina Carter. See here: https://wfhmcaught.blogspot.com/2011/07/judge-schack-too-good-to-be-true.html
In 2016 Judge Mark Markman issued THREE 99 year restraining orders for no absolutely no cause! They wanted to create Securities - they did not give a crap about the children!
Despite this I won through and I now have a great relationship with my two children despite parasites! They ^*( ^&*( with the wrong man!
I promised myself that I would do all I can to make sure others never had to put up with this shit or that my children would not have to do so! That's why I do what i do!
http://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/2-uncategorised/482-how-i-fell-down-the-rabbit-hole
About the theft of my home. The home was stolen on counterfeit documents manufactured by LPS Florida signed by a Christina Carter
Theft of a $1M home, no due process of law, denial of due process and no right to challenge accusers who were/are CRIMINALS!
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