© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WARNING! GRAPHIC CONTENT! Mau Mau Violence against Whites in Kenya in the Fifties
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
98 views • May 04, 2020
WARNING! GRAPHIC CONTENT! DISTURBING PHOTOGRAPHS OF VIOLENCE
Europeans brought civilization to Kenya but the Mau Maus were not amendable to giving up their bloody culture which included blood sacrifice and torture of animals. Kenyan officials (White) dedicated themselves to routing out the brotherhood of Mau Maus dedicated to destroying everything the White man had to teach. The greatest danger to the Whites was posed by their own servants who, influenced by the Mau Mau brotherhood, lured them from their homes and chopped them to pieces. Blacks who wanted to better themselves by taking on the disciplines of the White men were treated as badly by the Mau Mau as they treated the Whites.
Europeans brought civilization to Kenya but the Mau Maus were not amendable to giving up their bloody culture which included blood sacrifice and torture of animals. Kenyan officials (White) dedicated themselves to routing out the brotherhood of Mau Maus dedicated to destroying everything the White man had to teach. The greatest danger to the Whites was posed by their own servants who, influenced by the Mau Mau brotherhood, lured them from their homes and chopped them to pieces. Blacks who wanted to better themselves by taking on the disciplines of the White men were treated as badly by the Mau Mau as they treated the Whites.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.