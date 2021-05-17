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Buzzfeed's Fake Flat Earth Theory Debunked
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301 views • May 17, 2021
In the following presentation head of the International Flat Earth Research Society responds and corrects several misconceptions and falsehoods in Buzzfeed Multiplayer's video "The Flat Earth Theory Explained."
To learn more about our flat, stationary Earth, please visit:
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
To learn more about our flat, stationary Earth, please visit:
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
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