THEY ARE LITERALLY FIRING AT TENTS IN RAFAH
CreeperStatus
Published Yesterday

Members of the genocidal cult of Israel are shelling tents inside of Rafah. 2025/05/08


PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!


WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.


FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f


FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)


CreeperStatus, @CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, #FreePalestine, #ceasefirenow, #BoycottIsrael, Jews, Israel, IDF, IOF, IGF, Rafah, Gaza, Palestine, refugee camp, bombing, tanks, shelling, killing, murdering, genocide, massacre,

israeljewspalestinegenocidekillinggazabombingtanksmassacrestatusidfshellingmurderingcreeperrefugee campigfrafahceasefirenowfreepalestineboycottisraeliofcreeperstatuscreeper status

