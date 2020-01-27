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BANNED: The World War the Jews LOST! (1919-1939)
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44 views • January 27, 2020
This video was not long on youtube when they banned it. I keep hearing from close friends as well as from other people who do analyses that the Jews ALWAYS WIN! The Jews NEVER LOSE! This is utter nonsense. I discuss the many times the Jews lost, especially the time when across the whole Western world they were being driven back before they started the diversion that we know as WW2.
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