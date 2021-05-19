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Dr. Gundry’s Plant Paradox Weight Loss
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36 views • May 19, 2021
Steven Gundry MD has often pushed back against the idea of dieting - not because the short-term benefits are unsatisfying, but because the long-term picture is a little more bleak. A lot of people gain the weight back after a diet, which isn’t actually that surprising, >>> https://bit.ly/2T7Kho1
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