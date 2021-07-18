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Black America's Exploitation | Rev. Jesse Lee Peterson and Stefan Molyneux
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25 views • July 18, 2021
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/StefanMolyneux
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3375/black-americas-exploitation-rev-jesse-lee-peterson-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3375-black-americas-exploitation-rev-jesse-lee-peterson-and-stefan-molyneux
Rev. Jesse Lee Peterson joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss why racism no longer exists, black lives matter, the dangers of unprocessed anger, victimhood in the black community, the impact of fatherlessness, the destruction of the black family, propagandized hatred of the police and the power of forgiveness.
Rev. Jesse Lee Peterson is a radio talk show host, speaker, and the author of SCAM: How the Black Leadership Exploits Black America, and From Rage to Responsibility and “The Antidote: Healing America from the Poison of Hate, Blame, and Victimhood.” For more from Rev. Peterson, please check out: http://www.jesseleepeterson.com
Rev. Peterson also founded BOND a nationally recognized nonprofit organization dedicated to “Rebuilding the Family by Rebuilding the Man.” For more on BOND, please check out: http://www.rebuildingtheman.com
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3375/black-americas-exploitation-rev-jesse-lee-peterson-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3375-black-americas-exploitation-rev-jesse-lee-peterson-and-stefan-molyneux
Rev. Jesse Lee Peterson joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss why racism no longer exists, black lives matter, the dangers of unprocessed anger, victimhood in the black community, the impact of fatherlessness, the destruction of the black family, propagandized hatred of the police and the power of forgiveness.
Rev. Jesse Lee Peterson is a radio talk show host, speaker, and the author of SCAM: How the Black Leadership Exploits Black America, and From Rage to Responsibility and “The Antidote: Healing America from the Poison of Hate, Blame, and Victimhood.” For more from Rev. Peterson, please check out: http://www.jesseleepeterson.com
Rev. Peterson also founded BOND a nationally recognized nonprofit organization dedicated to “Rebuilding the Family by Rebuilding the Man.” For more on BOND, please check out: http://www.rebuildingtheman.com
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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