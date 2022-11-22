Journey To Freedom With Andrew Kaufman, M.D

Dr. Andrew Kaufman





After an informative introduction to Kaufman’s work, Jeremy invites Dr.Andy to share his mission to build a better health system that would be more in tune with nature. From varicose veins to skin problems, Andrew shares how early signs can be used to address health issues before they become full blown illness issues. Jeremy and Dr. Andy discuss the problems with allopathic model of health, discussing the merits of surgery as apposed to the chemicals which do not ever get to the root of health problems. The discussion ranges from Andys’ professional work experience to practical solutions, and eventually comes around to morality. This episode provides a truly holistic approach to medicine and health.





