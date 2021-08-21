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The Hidden Agenda Behind The Planned Destruction of America and the world with Rosa Koire IN MEMORY OF ROSA KOIRE. R I P May 30, 2021.
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181 views • August 21, 2021
The Hidden Agenda Behind The Planned Destruction of America and the world with Rosa Koire
IN MEMORY OF ROSA KOIRE. R I P May 30, 2021.
Rosa Koire tweeted before she passed away: “ Please pray for me, my friends. Even though this hard fight we’re in, this struggle to direct our lives in a natural dignified human way, we need to keep our love glowing. Thank you for caring. I’ll feel your prayers.”
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/channel/IiUMdsNGJBE2/
IN MEMORY OF ROSA KOIRE. R I P May 30, 2021.
Rosa Koire tweeted before she passed away: “ Please pray for me, my friends. Even though this hard fight we’re in, this struggle to direct our lives in a natural dignified human way, we need to keep our love glowing. Thank you for caring. I’ll feel your prayers.”
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/channel/IiUMdsNGJBE2/
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