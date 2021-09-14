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Trump Sabotage! Kevin McCarthy HATES America First, Funds RINO's
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122 views • September 14, 2021
Kevin McCarthy is financially backing establishment RINO's, including Liz Cheney, in order to propel himself to a House Speaker spot, all to the detriment of President Donald Trump!
https://rumble.com/vmgpjj-trump-sabotage-kevin-mccarthy-hates-america-first-funds-rinos.html
https://rumble.com/vmgpjj-trump-sabotage-kevin-mccarthy-hates-america-first-funds-rinos.html
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