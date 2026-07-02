Hypnotism Clandestine Uses Exposed In This Book

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My name is Heidi Rose. I am a survivor of human trafficking. I share information here regarding a book that goes into detail about methods & case studies related to narco hypnosis & stage performances. The psychology of it all. The methods. The stories. For information on the how to get your own copy of the book https://www.secretdonttell.com/shop/cart/?fbclid=IwY2xjawSyxlhleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETE3bFYyaWc2R3lsbUN5OTNYc3J0YwZhcHBfaWQQMjIyMDM5MTc4ODIwMDg5MgABHooEPvwuf1QOSDqtwljgLQDrbfrW-UXhA9WMXjMwYMZiSqPwfRvJIzczjuUE_aem_JWafEpMOaxX3XxuLstvo0wTo view this video on my You Tube channel (I am blocked from You Tube since December 2025, but one of the pages still standing has this video posted there) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bdJfayVqGwATo view another review of this book by Interesting Books Reviewed on You Tube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-njGqvF2jEI&list=PL0YRFj_c95WcUmeo6w_kFR_svKjjUmVCN