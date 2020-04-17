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** Covid-19/Wuhan Coronavirus ** - Exposing the Truth – Part 3/10
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78 views • April 17, 2020
** Another good summary of the False COVID-19 affair gripping the globe. Janet Oseebaard covers most of the odd things happening during this epidemic. Great summary for those who haven't been watching the whole thing at a global level or those wanting something compact to share with others.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGE-GU56rnpIk7bYSv34X7w/videos
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGE-GU56rnpIk7bYSv34X7w/videos
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