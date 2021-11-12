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A GROUNDSWELL From New Zealand! A short and Moving Segment from theHighwire.com
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60 views • November 12, 2021
Don't miss the rest of Episode 241 on www.thehighwire.com
New Zealand is massively protesting the "Zero Covid" policy of Prime Minister Jacinda Arden. Her popularity has plummeted, and draconian measures are being reduced. Del Bigtree discusses the growing protests, including the native Haka dance, with one movement leader, Apostle Brian Tamaki.
New Zealand is massively protesting the "Zero Covid" policy of Prime Minister Jacinda Arden. Her popularity has plummeted, and draconian measures are being reduced. Del Bigtree discusses the growing protests, including the native Haka dance, with one movement leader, Apostle Brian Tamaki.
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