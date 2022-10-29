San Fran Police Dispatcher Describes Attacker “David” as “a Friend” in Pelosi House Call

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This Is Interesting: San Francisco Police Dispatcher Describes the attacker in (only) his underwear "David” as “a Friend” in Pelosi House Call
Paul Pelosi reportedly told 911 dispatch that the individual who allegedly attacked him with a hammer in his home “is a friend,” according to a police dispatch call early Friday morning.
The alleged intruder reportedly attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer, which forced him to undergo emergency surgery for his injuries.
Officers later identified 42-year-old Berkeley resident David DePape as Pelosi’s attacker. DePape was reportedly wearing only underwear when officers arrived on the scene. He was taken into custody and will be charged with multiple felonies, including attempted murder, San Francisco district attorney Brooke Jenkins announced.
Breitbart article:
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/10/28/police-dispatch-audio-paul-pelosi-calling-cops-doesnt-know-male-but-name-david-he-is-friend/